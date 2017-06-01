The Fed Is Silently Crashing The Stock Market!
The federal reserve has a lot of interesting things circulating policy. First we have the Audit the fed bill. In it's entire history the federal reserve has never had a public or official audit into it's practices. A number of things were described by dissenters like the feds independence which we must ask where did this thought even come from. Second is one of the fed presidents revealing the reason behind the interest rate hikes which are directly focused on asset prices. The fed has created massive asset bubble which they are now beginning to let the air out. One problem it could trigger a massive stock market crash starting now.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment