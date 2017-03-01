The Economic Collapse, Transition Revealed, Just Look At The Clues
2017 has been a horrible year for retailers many have gone bankrupt and many have closed thousands of stores. This holiday season most likely will not be any better and we will probably see more store closures. Housing prices have reached a point where they are now out of the reach of the everyday person, classic sign of a bubble. The Fed knows that they have created bubbles and this is why they are raising rates.Saxo bank says the petro-yuan will overtake the petro dollar. The new National Security Strategy lays out the plan for a the transition and spells out that China will be the next superpower and the reserve currency.
Posted by Bob Chapman
