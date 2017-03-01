The Central Banks Move Their Plan Forward, Be Prepared And Cautious
Bitcoin tumbles today and then recovers, the central banks use this method to make people believe that it still ok to get into the crypto market, Goldman Sachs is now setting up a crypto desk. Canada's housing is completely out the reach of normal everyday people. Consumer confidence is declining at the same time savings are declining and credit spending is up. Subway is closing hundreds of stores. While wages are declining, savings are declining and credit card usage is up are we suppose to believe people are buying homes.
Posted by Bob Chapman
