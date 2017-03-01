Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Bankers Manifesto Revealed, The Plan Is As Plain As Day: Jeff Nielson

 Catherine Austin Fitts says the globalists have merely outsourced the R&D of cryptocurrencies to the free market and once they are ready they will legislate them out of existence in favor of a fed coin




 There are three HUGE differences between the new futures in Bitcoin and the futures in gold and silver: 1) Despite the fact that the transportation of Bitcoin (as in delivery) is nearly instantaneous, the futures markets ARE NOT offering delivery of the trade in Bitcoin. This is so paradoxical because delivery is infinitely easier than with P.M.s and should be the preeminent facet of a Bitcoin futures contract 2) This instantaneous delivery has global reach. Any difference in the Bitcoin price across national borders introduces huge arbitrage opportunities so a regional futures market is less effective. 3) The supply of P.M.s fluctuate but Bitcoin's supply is fixed for the next 100+ years. Futures traders play with reports on both the supply and demand sides so, now, in Bitcoin they only have half their weaponry﻿




