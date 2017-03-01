The Bankers Manifesto Revealed, The Plan Is As Plain As Day: Jeff Nielson

Catherine Austin Fitts says the globalists have merely outsourced the R&D of cryptocurrencies to the free market and once they are ready they will legislate them out of existence in favor of a fed coin
There are three HUGE differences between the new futures in Bitcoin and
the futures in gold and silver: 1) Despite the fact that the
transportation of Bitcoin (as in delivery) is nearly instantaneous, the
futures markets ARE NOT offering delivery of the trade in Bitcoin. This
is so paradoxical because delivery is infinitely easier than with P.M.s
and should be the preeminent facet of a Bitcoin futures contract 2) This
instantaneous delivery has global reach. Any difference in the Bitcoin
price across national borders introduces huge arbitrage opportunities so
a regional futures market is less effective. 3) The supply of P.M.s
fluctuate but Bitcoin's supply is fixed for the next 100+ years. Futures
traders play with reports on both the supply and demand sides so, now,
in Bitcoin they only have half their weaponry
