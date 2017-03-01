Something Big Is About To Happen
Ajit Pai was censored by YouTube while talking about repealing Net Neutrality. Twitter and other Social Media sites say they cannot guarantee freedom of speech which means they have lost control over censoring everyone. The cabal pushing more sanctions on NK. The war with with Iran is being pushed, but the Nikki Haley argument does not pass the smell test. The cabal pushes their agenda, they are responsible for Wannacry, they are developing biological weapons and now they are planning to put Anthrax on top of a missile.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment