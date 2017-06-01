Shocking Deep State Corruption Exposed
On December 12th, 2017, The Department of Justice turned over about 375 text messages to Congress ahead of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s committee appearance the following day. These text messages were uncovered during a Justice Department inspector general investigation into whether political influence affected DOJ decisions during the campaign. The texts detailed alarming bias and involved FBI Agent Lisa Page and Peter Strzok – who led the Hillary Clinton email investigation including interviewed Clinton aides Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills and Hillary Clinton. Strzok was responsible for changing James Comey’s statement verbiage from “grossly negligent” to extremely careless” – federal law carries penalties for gross negligence in the handling of classified material. Strzok also helped launch the Trump/Russia collusion investigation and interviewed former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn leading to his eventual guilty plea for lying to the FBI under dubious circumstances.
