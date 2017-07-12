Ron Paul : Bipartisanship On Jerusalem: Does It Make Us Safer?

While controversial in most of the rest of the world, President Trump's announcement yesterday that the US would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem was warmly welcomed by both major parties in Washington. Support for the move in the US has its roots in party politics, dating back to at least the 1995 Congressional Act calling for the move. But does such a move do anything for US security and our national interests?
