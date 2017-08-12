Prophecy Alert: "Jerusalem Erupts In Riots "Cup Of Trembling" Has Begun
All Presidents left and right before including Schumer, wanted it moved to Jerusalem. They just had a back door to get out of it. They sang in unison, they wanted it to get the Jewish vote then didn't follow through. President Trump is no backdoor man, that would get out of it.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment