Prank with Nikki Haley (Ambassador USA to UN)

Famous russian pranksters Vovan & Lexus played a phone trick on the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley. Presenting themselves as The Prime-Minister of Poland they had a conversation with her that lasted for about 30 minutes. Nikky Haley was informed about the situation in Binomo - an island in the South China Sea: Putin supposedly interfered in their elections (this island doesn't exist for real). Ignorant Ambassador stated in all seriousness she was aware of the situation and confirmed Putin interfered in the elections of Binomo. Though it doesn't exist at all. Haley and the pranksters also discussed Kevin Spacey's harassment towards the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Trump's harassment. Vovan & Lexus are famous for their pranks with Senator McCain and Senator Graham, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Congressman Adam Shiff, the U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, British singer Elton John and many other politicians and celebrities in Russia and the world.
A Russian comedy duo has apparently pranked US envoy to the UN
Nikki Haley, who assured them the US is closely following the situation
on the fictional island of Binomo and will “continue to remind” Russia
“what their place is.”
Famous
Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus (Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey
Stolyarov) released the recording of yet another one of their prank
calls, in which they allegedly tricked Nikki Haley into believing she
was speaking with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
During
the 22-minute conversation with their interlocutor, whose voice and
tone strikingly resembled that of the UN envoy, the pranksters raised
concerns over Russian interference in the political affairs of an
imaginary South China Sea island – Binomo – which does not exist on the
world map. Haley, however, seemed to be on top of things, claiming the
US is watching the situation there very carefully.
