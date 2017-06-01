Pakistan BANS George Soros From The Country After Discovering His Ties To CIA
This is real good news. I am awaiting even better news. I am waiting for news that Soros is arrested & handed over to Hungary or to Russia for trial. He is wanted in these countries for economic offenses. The fact that PRESIDENT Trump hasn't arrested Soros as yet proves that he is party to NWO Globalist Bankster illuminati agenda.
