North Korean defector tells how he secretly made millions for Kim regime

For three decades, North Korean Ri Jong Ho was one of many men responsible for secretly sending millions of dollars back to Pyongyang. He worked for the shadowy "Office 39" before escaping with his family in 2014. He sat down with The Washington Post’s Anna Fifield to tell his story.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment