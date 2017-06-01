Michael Tellinger Ubuntu Planet Interview

My talk with Michael Tellinger Founder of The Ubuntu Liberation Movement and https://www.ubuntuplanet.org/ Michael's very inspiring work, and his words, remind us that liberation and freedom is not only possible but happening now on the planet, helped by a massive shift in human consciousness, and a re establishing of our true power, our empathy, ethics, morals and love.
