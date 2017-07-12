McMaster OK’d Spying On Trump, Gave Soros Info

The inside coup. Pence, who was angling to replace Trump after the Access Hollywood tape surfaced, has pretended for a year that he knew nothing about Flynn meeting with the Russian Ambassador, even though Pence was chair of the transition team. And a former CIA officer has gone on record accusing H R McMaster, protege of David Petraeus, of authorizing NSA surveillance of Trump, his family & Bannon.
