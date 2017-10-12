Korea vs. USA -- No winners (2017)
60 Minutes Australia: No winners (2017) part one
If anyone thought the insults hurled between North Korea and the United States couldn’t get any more ridiculous, then this week set a new standard in farce. The rogue nation imposed the death sentence on President Donald Trump because he apparently called their leader, Kim Jong-un, short and fat. Ordinarily this kind of behaviour would be quickly dismissed, but 2017 has seen tensions on the Korean peninsula rise to the most dangerous level ever. The threat of nuclear war is real and experts calculate Kim Jong-un’s regime has now amassed as many as 60 nuclear warheads. As well, advances in the North’s ballistic missile program mean it can target not only mainland USA but also northern Australia. After months of negotiations, Nine News correspondent Tom Steinfort was given rare permission to travel to North Korea. There he worryingly discovered a country whose people are ready for conflict, and bizarrely, almost gleeful that a consequence of it could be the end of the world. Reporter: Tom Steinfort Producer: Garry McNab
Bob Chapman
