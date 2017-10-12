Anonymous - Nobody in California is Talking About This!
that’s a shame nobody is talking about these fires and all these people have nowhere to go he really not that bad as all hell I wish there was something we all could do would help these people we need to get something started to help these people of the of these fires Anonymous global I am Anonymous Batman let’s get something started to help these people out let’s get them at least something and they can stay in and not a shelter or at least some housing for these people please let’s do something let’s get something started and I start talking about this fire was put it everywhere start talking more about what’s going on if you need i’m always there brother like I always say I was like your videos tell just how you do it for some reason I don’t know I have to watch no matter what I don’t know what you doing your videos but I love them a lot even the piano I love that a lot to the new renaissance I love that too yeah how did you do all that that’s cool and let me ask a question did you play the piano if so hell yeah brother
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment