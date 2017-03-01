John McAfee Is About to Make Us Crypto Millionaires. (SERIOUSLY)

John McAfee hypothesized that Verge Coin, Monero, Zcash, and Digibyte coin were all amazing investment opportunities on Twitter and his Live Streams. Just a few days later, They have all shot up with Verge coin hitting 1033% gains in 1 WEEK! This video is to let you all know about his plans to release a new altcoin that he will mention on twitter everyday and how it will make you rich if you are on the ball.
