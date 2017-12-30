It's time to draw borders on the Arctic Ocean

The ice in the Arctic is disappearing. Melting Arctic ice means new
economic opportunities: trade routes in the Arctic ocean, and access to
natural resources. Because of this, the Arctic nations are now moving to
expand their border claims. Russia has shown that it’s the most
ambitious, using a potent combination of soft power and military buildup
to advance its agenda. They’ve said the Arctic is rightfully theirs.
