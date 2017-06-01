Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Humanity on the Edge of Extinction | Anders Sandberg






 Existential risks are risks that threaten the survival or long-term flourishing of humanity. Avoiding them is an obvious top priority. But if a major catastrophe was to occur, what could we do to prevent humanity from going extinct? Can we ensure that survivors can rebuild civilisation? Anders Sandberg is a senior research fellow at the Future of Humanity Institute at the Oxford Martin School at Oxford University. His research centres on management of low-probability high-impact risks, estimating the capabilities of future technologies, and very long-range futures. He has a background in computational neuroscience, transhumanism, and future studies. This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community.









