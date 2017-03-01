How is AFRICA escaping POVERTY?
A change is reaching the most unprotected region in the world, sub-Saharan Africa. We already talked about the African lions, and paid special attention to cases like Rwanda. However, we still need to talk about when and why this region of the world, which so many considered hopelessly destitute, began to change. Africa and the so-called African lions is one of the fastest-growing economic regions on the planet, just like South East Asia was in the 80s and 90s. And there is way more than NGOs and development aid here. Open markets and international investment are playing a key role in Africa's kickstart. In this VisualPolitik video, we tell you the full picture.
