Failed New York City Terrorist Attack | True News

Failed New York City Terrorist Attack


 On December 11th, 2017 in New York City, 27-year-old Bangladeshi national Akayed Ullah detonated a 'low-tech' explosive attached to his body with Velcro and zip ties – injuring himself severely. The would-be Islamic State terrorist is rumored to be responding to the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital city days earlier.












