Failed New York City Terrorist Attack | True News

On December 11th, 2017 in New York City, 27-year-old Bangladeshi
national Akayed Ullah detonated a 'low-tech' explosive attached to his
body with Velcro and zip ties – injuring himself severely. The would-be
Islamic State terrorist is rumored to be responding to the recognition
of Jerusalem as Israel's capital city days earlier.
