Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Don't get too excited : Pentagon Audit - Just Another Cover-Up!





 Don't get too excited about a recent report that the Pentagon is going to finally undergo an audit to see where the trillions of missing dollars have gone. Beltway pundits -- including WaPo's Robert Samuelson in an article over the weekend -- are still screaming for more spending!









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

2 comments:

  2. the pentagon is controlled by AIPAC so it will never take place same as the hoax of Hollywood scandals ron paul the real american

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)