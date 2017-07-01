Cryptocurrencies Break Through $500 Billion As People Make Death Pledges To Buy More
BITCOIN ALL THE WAY UP! And it's so NICE how gentle and loving BTC is... OUR MARKET is giving us all the gift of TALKING TO OUR FAMILIES AT CHRISTMAS while still under 20k. After Christmas and NYE, All our families getting in under 20K is gone! Gone to the Moon, all the way up! 40k 100k 240k 2018/19 to hit 1 MILLION in 2020?
