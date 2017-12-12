CERN Insider Exposes Demonic Portals

CERN insider exposes dark matter and opening of demonic portals. He also shows us how they are changing our reality. Many people have noticed this through the Mandela Effect. The tribulation is coming and the one world government of the Antichrist
CERN Scientist in Geneva Switzerland and the mighty LHC (Large Hadron
Collider) are scheduled to open a portal to another dimension as soon as
2018 scientist say! Although after a magnet shut down that was
experienced this past March of this year, this timeline may be delayed
slightly, but scientist at Cern say "The Experiment will happen!".
Whether they are successful or not is anyone’s guess at this point,
there are questions whether the machine is powerful enough to do this
type of portal opening yet. Most of this information whether fact or
fiction, has been kept from the public eye for obvious reasons, but
whether Jacob's Ladder really existed, CERN are pretty sure that other
dimensions do and have made it their goal to ensure that they open the
portals up to them... WTF?
CERN want to use the LHC to find out the fundamentals of our universe
and how it was created, they want to recreate the Big Bang and find out
what matter existed at the creation of our universe, but this is not the
only major role for the machine, with the LHC CERN are EXPECTING to
find other dimensions and open portals to these dimensions, if you have
the image of Stargate in your head right now, you are spot on.
The Large Hadron Collider or LHC is the world's most powerful particle
accelerator, the machine is made up of superconducting magnets which
line a 27KM loop, homed 300 ft below the ground at the CERN Control
Centre in Geneva, Switzerland. The machine is the result of thousands of
scientists and engineers planning and building over the last few
decades. To explain simply what the machine does, it sends sub atomic
particles at the speed of light hurtling around the loop in opposite
directions and then smashes them into each other.
The LHC was first fired up in September 2008 and in 2012 the machine was
responsible for the discovery of the Higgs Boson, the God Particle.
Higgs Boson is a particle that is said to be the particle that makes all
matter and led to the creation of our universe.
There are some very interesting theories connected to CERN, and we will
warn you that the following theories may offend you, we are simply
sharing this information with you for you to make up your own mind. One
theory is that there is a connection between CERN and Saturn, you may of
heard of Jacob's Ladder which is described in the Book of Genesis. This
ladder is said to be a ladder between heaven and Earth that allowed
angels to come down to Earth. One of CERN's goals is to recreate Jacob's
Ladder and reopen a portal that is said to of existed between Earth,
Mars, Venus and Saturn when the planets were in alignment many years
ago. There are even rumors that back in 2012 CERN successfully opened a
portal and witnessed giants known as Nephilim, this is said to be one of
the reasons that they shutdown the LHC in order to make it more
powerful and fix the magnets after they broke opening the portal the
first time.
Could this actually be happening? Have the trekkies lost their minds?
Its one thing to theorize in another dimension existing, and entirely
another to spend billions to find one with plans to open it when they
do. What do you think about this? Should Cern play God with our planet
at humanities expense? It has been theorized by several well known
scientist. "Its like playing with matches as a child, were not sure
something will get burned.. But it could happen" With that said, It
seems in this case, we could be what gets burned. Lets hope not.
THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE.
