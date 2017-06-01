Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Brother Nathanael : Hasn’t happened so far










The Rothschild Zionist Jewish lobby has a death grip on the United States. Unless that death grip is released, our country the USA is toast. Trump Recognizing Jerusalem as capitol of Israel is same as signing a contract for WW3.﻿






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

1 comment:

  1. THIS GUY TRUMP IS AN OUTRIGHT LIAR RIGHT IN YOUR FACE.
    HE ASSUMES, CORRECTLY, THAT YOU WON´T KNOW THE DIFERENCE.
    TRUMP DIDN´T GET RID OF ISIS BECAUSE ISIS WAS THE USA ISREALI CREATION. PUTIN GOT RID OF ISIS AND TRUMP WANTS TO TURN THE STORY AROUND.

    IF YOU WANT TO SLEEP WITH A LIAR, MOVE OVER AND GET INTO THE SAME BED WITH HIM.. SATAN IS A LIAR.

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)