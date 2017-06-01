Brother Nathanael : Hasn’t happened so far

The Rothschild Zionist Jewish lobby has a death grip on the United States. Unless that death grip is released, our country the USA is toast. Trump Recognizing Jerusalem as capitol of Israel is same as signing a contract for WW3.
THIS GUY TRUMP IS AN OUTRIGHT LIAR RIGHT IN YOUR FACE.ReplyDelete
HE ASSUMES, CORRECTLY, THAT YOU WON´T KNOW THE DIFERENCE.
TRUMP DIDN´T GET RID OF ISIS BECAUSE ISIS WAS THE USA ISREALI CREATION. PUTIN GOT RID OF ISIS AND TRUMP WANTS TO TURN THE STORY AROUND.
IF YOU WANT TO SLEEP WITH A LIAR, MOVE OVER AND GET INTO THE SAME BED WITH HIM.. SATAN IS A LIAR.