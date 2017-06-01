BREAKING NEWS Out Of CALIFORNIA… This Is SHEER MADNESS
California hasn’t earned the nickname the “land of fruits and nuts” for no reason, and the latest story from the semi-communist state is proof of it. As many are aware, wildfires have been ravaging the southern portion of the state for the past week or so, with tens of thousands of acres being torched and unthinkable property losses occurring. A severe draught combined with fierce winds have helped the fire spread rapidly across the region, but according to Gov. Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown, they have a different cause entirely. If you guessed he blamed them on global warming, you’d be correct. From the Daily Caller: California Governor Jerry Brown said the wildfires ravaging the greater Los Angeles area are part of a “new normal” residents can expect due to man-made global warming. “This is kind of the new normal,” said Brown, a Democrat, on Saturday while touring Ventura County neighborhoods wrecked by the Thomas Fire, that is already one of the largest in state history. “With climate change, some scientists are saying that Southern California is literally burning up,” Brown said, according to CNN. “So we have to have the resources to combat the fires and we also have to invest in managing the vegetation and forests … in a place that’s getting hotter.” Lovely, eh? People like Brown just can’t help but insert their climate religion into every, and anything to do with our weather. The problem is that the scientific community doesn’t agree with Moobeam’s assessment. Brown’s statements, though ominous, aren’t in line with the scientific consensus. The latest National Climate Assessment report put a “low” to “medium” confidence on claims global warming was making wildfires worse across the western U.S. Wildfires could increase in severity in the coming decades, but parsing out the driving factors behind fire trends is complicated, since so much of it depends on land management policies and year-to-year variations in temperature and rainfall. Meanwhile, there’s an argument to be made that environmental overregulation has been a driving force behind the fires. In fact, according to a report from the New American, it’s been the outrageous lawsuits from environmentalists coupled with horrible mismanagement from the government causing recent fires to become so extreme. Wildfires occur naturally and have always been a part of the seasonal cycle in the West, but the size and intensity of the fires have dramatically increased in recent years due, in large measure, to the gross mismanagement of the national forests by the U.S. Forest Service and the incessant lawsuits of radical environmentalists that have thwarted all reasonable attempts at proper forest management. As The New American has reported many times over the past three decades, the unconscionable destruction of our vast forests, watersheds, and wildlife habitat is the inevitable result of policies and practices imposed by federal politicians and bureaucrats, in tandem with the obstructionist programs of extreme environmental activists. On July 10, 1999, this writer attended and reported on a congressional hearing of the House Resource Subcommittee on Forests and Forest Health chaired by the late Representative Helen Chenoweth (R-Idaho). The hearing was held in the logging town of John Day, Oregon, in the heart of the Malheur National Forest, which had been effectively shut down and closed to logging by the U.S. Forest Service. Hundreds of millions of board feet of dead and dying timber and huge sections of blow-down timber were being left to rot and create massive bug infestations and fire hazards, while the local mills were starving for logs and Americans were being forced to import lumber and wood products from Canada. So there you have it. On one hand, you have Moonbeam saying climate change – the blind belief that man has a noticeable impact on Mother Nature – is what’s causing the fires to become more intense, on the other hand you have demonstrable evidence showing how the fires have increased in intensity. Which are you going to believe, and which is more likely to help solve the issue of wildfires destroying huge swaths of land?
