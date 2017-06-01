Blockchain Technology Is Changing The World Of Finance!
A global movement focusing on decentralization is currently under way as blockchain technology is now changing the way finance is traditionally done and this has the big banks and governments running scared! Peer to peer lending via smart contracts distributed on a transparent blockchain ledger is changing the way financing is done both for the lender and the borrower! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth introduces Nelson and Conrad Lin of Fintrux, a company dedicated on shattering the status quo when it comes to traditional institutionalized banking.
Posted by Bob Chapman
