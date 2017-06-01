Benjamin Fulford : US troops deploy worldwide with 10000 sealed indictments to take down Khazarian mob
strategy for decapitating the Khazarian mafia worldwide, say Pentagon sources. “The Atlanta airport was shut down while the Department of Defense refused to disclose the locations of 44,000 U.S. troops who may be involved in terminating the cabal worldwide,” a senior Pentagon source said. There are now close to 10,000 sealed indictments as more and more of the Khazarian criminals give up evidence on their colleagues, the sources say.
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: BenJamin Fulford
