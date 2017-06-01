Amtrak crash: train was going at nearly three times the speed limit
Our Federal gives our railroad companies a lot of tax dollars and they refuse to keep up with the rest of the world. I talked my friend to take his little girl on vacation on a train. They returned on an airplane after that train experience !
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment