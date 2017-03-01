Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 12/27/17: News & Analysis, James Wesley Rawles, Roger Stone
Date: Wednesday December 27, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, Dec. 27th: Trump Economy Delivers Biggest Xmas In History - On today's broadcast of The Alex Jones Show we'll cover the record-breaking sales over the Christmas holiday and how the economy looks heading into 2018. Survival expert and author James Wesley Rawles joins today's show to share the best ways for you and your family to stay prepared for any situation and Joy Villa talks about her plan to run for Congress in Florida. We'll also look into a report claiming the Director of the C.I.A. warned about a war with North Korea taking place within the next 12 weeks and the F.B.I. is under scrutiny for their poor handling of the Trump, Russia investigation. Tune in to today's worldwide transmission!
Posted by Bob Chapman
