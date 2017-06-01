Alex Jones - FULL SHOW - Wednesday (12-6-17) Janice Atkinson
Wednesday, Dec. 6th: Trump Names Jerusalem Israeli Capital - President Trump is set to announce the moving of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, officially recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. European Parliament member Janice Atkinson joins today's broadcast to discuss the Islamification of Europe, Trump's recent UK visit and more. Bitcoin passed the $13,000 mark for the first time this morning and a plot to assassinate UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled. Tune in to this worldwide transmission.
