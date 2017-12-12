Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 12/12/17: Alabama Votes Today News & Analysis
Date: Tuesday December 12, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, Dec. 12th: Judgment Day In Alabama - Alabama voters are set to decide between Roy Moore and Doug Jones in the highly publicized Senate race. The man who botched a pipe bomb attack in New York City was brought into the country through chain migration policies that President Trump would like to end. On today's show, Mark Dice will break down the latest fake news stories to be "broken" by the MSM and Amazon whistleblower Adam gives an inside take on the mega-corporation. We will take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment