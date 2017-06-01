Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Thursday 12/14/17: BREAKING News, Mark Dice, Jon Rappoport
Date: Thursday December 14, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, Dec. 14th: Alabama election rigged? - Video from Alabama shows a Doug Jones voter claiming he and a group of people "came from different parts of the country" to vote. And Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is grilled over conflicts of interest in Special Counsel Mueller's Russia probe. On today's show, media analyst Mark Dice breaks down the latest in liberal lunacy and the recent fake news fails. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
