2018 – Year Of Illumination
2018 is upon us and it is a very exciting time to be alive, to be human. I feel it in my heart. The change that us upon us. So I feel I need to start with semantics, the stuff that is relatable for the representation of physical signs we can all understand. And please note, with all my writings, I ask you, the wise one within, to discern whether this message is for you or not, for I share these words with love a truth from within, if they do or do not resonate with you, is the power you hold. so with that, 2018 in numerology, adds up to 11. This is a power number and represents illumination. The number stands tall, side by side and strong. It is very powerful, as 1 itself represents, power, self and strength. As there are two of them, in essence the power is doubled.
Posted by Bob Chapman
I DO NOT BELIEVE IN NUMEROLOGY AS IT IS JUSTReplyDelete
SUPERSITION.
NOTHING IS REALLY MEASURABLE IN NUMBERS WHICH ARE FIXED AND PERMANENT. EVERYTHING CONSTANTLY CHANGES AND OUR LIMITED VIEW OF THESE THINGS IMAGINES US TO THINK THAT WE CAN MEASURE THEM IN NUMBERS.