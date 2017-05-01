Zimbabwe : Mugabe’s Succession Crisis

BAKU - In a televised broadcast, on November 15th, the military of Zimbabwe announced that President Robert Mugabe had been put under house arrest. The spokesman said that the army was targeting criminal elements within the ruling party and denied that the operation was a plot to overthrow the government. Yet, despite the assurance, the military takeover is not a popular uprising against tyranny. In fact, the event bears all the signs of a coup.
