Was Bitcoin made by an A.I.?
Is Satoshi Nakamoto and Bitcoin a creation of Artificial Intelligence? According to Quinn Michaels, it is. In an interview for the Jason Goodman YouTube Channel, Michaels suggests that AI is being given an opportunity to become a useful citizen and it's all made possible thanks to the blockchain. This is akin to the AI DAO's (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) that have been brought up in the past on this channel. A self sufficient artificial intelligence, who is extremely efficient at particular tasks that no longer need human intervention. Eventually, as these AI begin to communicate amongst themselves in a language we will never be able to crack, it might become all consuming. This possibility brings to mind the topic of Black Goo, and sentient matter. These things seem to resonate deeply with the abomination of desolation that Jesus Christ warned about in Matthew 24. In the context of the Nephilim in the days of Noah, the prophecies written about the mark of the beast and the image of the beast are startlingly accurate in its description of our world today. Get ready. Massive changes are about to take place around the world, as the final beast system begins to take over the hard infrastructure. Remember that the truth will set you free.
