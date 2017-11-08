The TRUTH About Canada's CRUMBLING Economy!
Josh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen about the state of the crashing Canadian economy and the bubbled up derivatives markets as false information continues to be spread throughout the mainstream.
One of the major so-called accomplishments that Prime Minister Trudeau touts is that the employment rate is up from last year. However, as John Sneisen goes into, this number is falty because it's not taking into context the labour participation rate which has been tanking.
In 2008, the labour force participation rate was nearly 68%. Today it's down to 65.7%. Now it's not dramatic, but this rate far outweighs the so-called employment rate when the government uses loopholes in order to stop considering people who are clearly not in the work force as "unemployed."
That only scratches the surface of a vast issue.
In this video, John and Josh break down all the fallacies regarding the Trudeau government, the markets and the monetary system as the Canadian dollar continues its trend towards crashing.
All fiat currencies eventually revert to their intrinsic value of zero. They always have over the past thousand years and they always will.
Markets that are manipulated by the hand of the state and derivatives markets always take the same downward trajectory after appearing to be health and climbing. The Vancouver and Toronto housing markets are great examples of this.
Bubbles are about to pop everywhere and the economy is about to see its end.
As the Bank of Canada fools around with interest rates, quantitative easing, fractional reserve and hosts of other nonsense, the government continues to regulate competing small businesses out of the market creating government sanctioned monopolies and banks are continuing to lend out mortgage backed securities, collateralized debt obligations and credit default swaps.
Debt is everywhere and the populace (unless prepared) will be in for a dramatic fall.
In this video, we also provide many solutions and dig deep into the fundamentals (or lack thereof) of the markets and the monetary system.
You don't want to miss this extensive report!
