THE ROBOTS ARE COMING...

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on the robots that are coming and will create huge social economic changes to our way of life. With technological advancement, artificial intelligence, and automation humanity will face new problems. Talk about a universal basic income, increased wealth inequality and a jobless future are becoming more of a reality.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment