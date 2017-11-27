Coast To Coast AM - November 27, 2017 Successful Achievers, God & Science
An early-stage tech investor/advisor in Uber, Facebook, Twitter, Shopify, and 50+ other companies, Tim Ferriss has tracked down more than 100 eclectic experts to help him navigate life. In the first half, he shared secrets for success, happiness, and meaning, as told to him by some of the world's most successful achievers. Astrophysicist and author of over 130 scientific publications, Bernard Haisch proposes that the special properties of our universe reflect an underlying intelligence, one that is consistent with the Big Bang and Darwinian evolution. In the latter half, he detailed how science and religion both point to the same stunning and world-changing truth: God is real. Coast To Coast AM - November 27, 2017 Successful Achievers, God & Science
Posted by Bob Chapman
