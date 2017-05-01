The JFK Cover-up Continues: Jacob Hornberger on The Corbett Report

Jacob Hornberger, President and Founder of the Future of Freedom Foundation and author of The Kennedy Autopsy, joins us today about the JFK files (un)dump that (didn't) happen last week. We talk about the ongoing cover up of the JFK files, what cookie crumbs researchers have found so far, and what they tell us about the criminal nature of the deep state.
