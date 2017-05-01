Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Gap between Rich and Poor







By connecting their stories, the documentary ‘The Divide’ reveals how most aspects of our lives are controlled by one factor: the size of the gap between rich and poor. Wall Street psychologist Alden wants to make it to the top one percent; Leah from Richmond, Virginia works at Kentucky Fried Chicken and just wants to make it through the day; Jen in Sacramento, California is unable to even talk to neighbors in her gated community - they’ve made it clear to her she isn’t “their kind”. By weaving these stories with news archive from 1979 to the present day, ‘The Divide’ creates a poetic, psychological and tragi-comic picture of how economic division creates social division. The film was inspired by the best-selling book The Spirit Level by Richard Wilkinson and Kate Pickett. 












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)