The Gap between Rich and Poor
By connecting their stories, the documentary ‘The Divide’ reveals how most aspects of our lives are controlled by one factor: the size of the gap between rich and poor. Wall Street psychologist Alden wants to make it to the top one percent; Leah from Richmond, Virginia works at Kentucky Fried Chicken and just wants to make it through the day; Jen in Sacramento, California is unable to even talk to neighbors in her gated community - they’ve made it clear to her she isn’t “their kind”. By weaving these stories with news archive from 1979 to the present day, ‘The Divide’ creates a poetic, psychological and tragi-comic picture of how economic division creates social division. The film was inspired by the best-selling book The Spirit Level by Richard Wilkinson and Kate Pickett.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment