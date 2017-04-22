The Dangers of Artificial Intelligence - Robot Sophia makes fun of Elon Musk - A.I. 2017
The Dangers of Artificial Intelligence - Robot Sophia jokes and makes fun of Elon Musk - A.I. 2017 - 2ndEarth Alternative (22/04/2017) Robots are more advanced than many of us may think. They are fully capable of having real world conversations, and have the mental and cognitive structures to eventually surpass humanity in 3-5 years according to Hansen Robotic chief scientist Ben Goertzel. Elon Musk with his Artificial Intelligence company OpenAI, which studies the potential dangers associated with A.I. has been adamantly warning humanity that Artificial Intelligence poses one of the biggest impending dangers humanity must confront in the coming years. The Russians are also in the A.I. game, and have essentially built a Terminator like war robot termed Fedor. They have a robot that doesn't just accurately shoots targets, but also drives a car, which puts a whole new terms to the concepts of Self driving cars.
Posted by Bob Chapman
