The Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) : Banks Predict Boom In Trump’s 2018
Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Sunday 11/19/17: Banks Predict Boom In Trump’s 2018
Date: Sunday November 19, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, Nov. 19th: Banks Predict Boom In Trump’s 2018 - Goldman Sachs has predicted a promising economic year for America in 2018, as President Trump is set to rally Congress to move on tax reform this week. On today’s show, we’ll discuss the continued downfall of the Clinton dynasty and how Hillary is scrambling to save face as Uranium One revelations mount. Also, Zimbabwe’s longtime dictator Robert Mugabe is being ousted from power after ruling for nearly 40 years. We'll talk about what that means for Africa and the rest of the world. We’ll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission, so tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment