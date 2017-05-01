Taxation Is Theft and How To Become a Prior Taxpayer (PT) With Jeff Berwick on Reluctant Prepper
Jeff is interviewed by Dunagun Kaiser for Reluctant Preppers. Topics
include: where taxes came from, why taxes are unjust, and how you can
opt-out! Also Jeff takes on viewer questions on the Internet Kill
Switch, Fake News, Wikileaks, And whether Crypto-currencies like Bitcoin
are starting a domino-collapse of banking and governments to restore
liberty.
