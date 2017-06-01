Stanley Kubrick - Eyes Wide Shut - Aldobrandini Rothschild Connection
What do we know about the illuminati? Continuing the series Families Who Rule The World, this is the Aldobrandini family. Watch previous videos in this series to find out about the Farnese family and the Orsini family, as well as the dark secrets of the Rockefellers. These are the most powerful families in the world and their deepest secrets exposed. Illuminati confirmed. This is the latest anonymous message from june 2017. Keep informed about the elite and the illuminati families who ruled the world and who continue to rule it from the shadows. This is an important message for all the humanity to see! This is what they don’t want you to know about the secrets of the most powerful family in the world! Read more at http://thepoisonappleoftheworld.com/who-is-really-above-the-rothschilds-percy-rosenberg-villa-aldobrandini/#cZKMYhVpBKKGoFwo.99
