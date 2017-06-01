Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

DONALD TRUMP RETWEETS VIOLENT ANTI - MUSLIM VIDEOS!

 Donald Trump retweets Britain First deputy leader's posts on 'Muslim migrants'Donald Trump has appeared to share tweets from far-right group Britain First.

The first video, originally shared by deputy leader Jayda Fransen, claimed to show "Muslim migrants beating up a Dutch boy on crutches".

A second re-post was captioned "Muslim destroys statue of Virgin Mary", while a third read "Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death".














