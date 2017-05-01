Shocking Video Of Joe Biden Groping Children

Its up to the public to carry out Justice. The people make the law. The people enforce the law. Not the police. The police will be there to try and protect the pedo's from the people, from Justice :). Police are the enemy of the people and the army of the pedo's. Kill em all..no remorse no repeat is needed.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment