Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Saudis playing ‘very dangerous’ game with Lebanon, Iran

 Saudi Arabia ordered all of its citizens to leave Lebanon on Thursday, amid growing tensions among the power players in the Middle East. RT America’s Anya Parampil asks Vijay Prashad, director of international studies at Trinity College, whether the move represents an escalation in the crisis or if the stakes are too high for this to be seen as a provocative act
















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)