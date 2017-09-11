Saudis playing ‘very dangerous’ game with Lebanon, Iran

Saudi Arabia ordered all of its citizens to leave Lebanon on Thursday, amid growing tensions among the power players in the Middle East. RT America’s Anya Parampil asks Vijay Prashad, director of international studies at Trinity College, whether the move represents an escalation in the crisis or if the stakes are too high for this to be seen as a provocative act
