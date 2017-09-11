Saudi Escalation: Lebanon And Yemen In The Crosshairs -- Ron Paul

Today the Saudi government ordered all Saudis out of Lebanon, as "resigned" Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri is said to be under house arrest in Saudi Arabia. Simultaneously, the Saudi Crown Prince is increasing pressure against Iran, blaming the country for supplying a missile to Yemen that targeted the airport in Riyadh. War coming?
