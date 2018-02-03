Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Ron Paul : 'Turning The Corner' in Afghanistan...Again


 The US general in charge of the war in Afghanistan has announced that with the new US strategy we are "turning the corner" in the 16 year war. Where have we heard that before? Over and over since the election of Hamid Karzai in 2004! Turning the corner? Hardly!















