Ron Paul : 'Turning The Corner' in Afghanistan...Again
The US general in charge of the war in Afghanistan has announced that
with the new US strategy we are "turning the corner" in the 16 year war.
Where have we heard that before? Over and over since the election of
Hamid Karzai in 2004! Turning the corner? Hardly!
