Ron Paul -- Deconstructing 'Russia Gate' with Joe Lauria
If Russia hacked the DNC, why were they so obviously scared of giving their servers to the F.B.I. for evidence of Russian hacking? Why were they so scared that they went with Crowdstrike instead? I mean, if you want to prove that Russians hacked the DNC, how is Crowdstrike more dependable and trustworthy that the F.B.I? Let me guess, there was only so much damage control Comey could handle? These are questions that I believe can turn Donna Brazile into a deer in the headlights.
Posted by Bob Chapman
